ECOC 2018: Tektronix shows PAM4 test and debug solutions

At ECOC 2018, Tektronix showcased its optical test solutions, including:
- PAM 4 Testing - DSA8300 sampling oscilloscope with an 80GHz optical sampling module showing support for IEEE 802.3bs based 400G optical testing for TDECQ, including new advances in high-sensitivity single-mode/multi-mode optical measurements for NRZ and PAM-4.
- PAM 4 design and debug- DPO70000SX 70GHz ATI performance oscilloscope analyze single shot PAM-4 signals with live triggering and post-equalized error detection for 400G standards.
- Complex Coherent testing - an end-to-end demonstration of optical modulation analysis software supporting multi-OMA systems, featuring the AWG70000 Series Arbitrary Waveform Generator and the DPO70000SX oscilloscope for applications such as spatial division multiplexing and more.
- Support for new emerging standards - 400G ZR Receiver Testing - featuring the Tektronix DPO70000SX 70GHz ATI performance oscilloscope