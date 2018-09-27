ECOC 2018: Synopsys and SMART Photonics announce InP kit

At ECOC 2018, Synopsys and SMART Photonics, which is a European manufacturer of InP Photonics components with production and research facilities located in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, introduced a production-ready process design kit (PDK) based on SMART Photonics' Indium Phosphide (InP) process.



Synopsys said its PIC Design Suite, which comprises OptSim Circuit and OptoDesigner tools, provides a seamless PIC design flow from idea to manufacturing from a single solutions provider. The addition of the SMART PDK to OptSim Circuit, combined with the PDK's availability in OptoDesigner, enables users to use the PIC Design Suite to schematically capture and simulate InP-based PIC designs with the SMART PDK building blocks, and then synthesize and verify a SMART-foundry-compatible layout.



"This is another example of a world-class PIC foundry taking advantage of the new opportunities offered by rapid advances in photonic integration," said Tom Walker, group director of R&D for Synopsys' Photonic Solutions. "We are excited to be working with SMART Photonics and to be able to give our mutual customers the ability to design advanced custom photonic applications using the SMART Photonics InP semiconductor process."



