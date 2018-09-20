At ECOC 2018, Semtech will highlight multiple products including its ClearEdge CDR platform for low-cost 25G SFP28 SR modules and Active Optical Cables.
Semtech will also feature its laser drivers, limiting amplifiers, ROSAs, signal conditioners, transceivers, and transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs).
Semtech supplies high-speed optical transceiver ICs and offers optical networking solutions that support multiple next-generation PAM4 and NRZ connectivity standards including Ethernet, PON, Optical Transport Network (OTN), Fibre Channel, and InfiniBand.
ECOC 2018: Semtech exhibits CDR platform for 25G SFP28 SR modules and AOCs
