ECOC 2018: Molex demos 100GbE and 400GbE Optical Solutions

Molex is demonstrating its 100G FR QSFP28 and 400G DR4 and FR4 QSFP-DD products in compliance with the 100G Lambda Multi-Source Agreement (MSA).



Both of the offerings are in Molex’s 100Gbps per wavelength PAM-4 product family which share the same optoelectronics technology platform.



The 100G FR QSFP28 supports a 4x25G NRZ host electrical interface. The module transmits and receives 100G PAM-4 modulated optical signals over 2 kilometers of singlemode fiber. The technology variations can support different reaches such as 100G DR (500m) and 100G LR (10km). Aggregating four 100 Gbps per wavelength lanes, the technology platform will also offer 400G versions such as 400G DR4, 400G FR4, and 4x100G for breakout applications.



