ECOC 2018: Inphi highlights 100G and 400G Single Lambda PAM4

At ECOC 2018, Inphi highlighted its ecosystem collaboration with multiple optical solution industry leaders, including AOI, Delta Electronics and Source Photonics, showing readiness in delivering 100Gbps and 400Gbps PAM4 based module solutions for hyperscale cloud data center networks.



“As the pioneer of PAM based solutions with a proven history in the data center, Inphi is excited to be demonstrating single lambda PAM4 based solutions in conjunction with multiple industry leaders at ECOC 2018,” said Siddharth Sheth, SVP, Networking Interconnects at Inphi. “Multi-vendor interoperability coupled with adhering to strict compliant standards, allows this ecosystem of vendors to successful advance the adoption of PAM4 based solutions quickly and efficiently.”



“In order for 100Gbps and 400Gbps PAM4 based optical solutions to become a reality, strong collaboration across the industry is critical,” said Seamus Crehan, president and founder of Crehan Research Inc. “This ecosystem of industry leaders will help to advance the quick adoption and interoperability of PAM4 based systems and make single lambda optical solutions for 12.8T switch platforms a reality.”



“As the industry continues to move to higher data rates, it becomes vital to build a healthy ecosystem through value-driven partnerships. Inphi Corporation has been an important partner in the development of our 100G and 400G solutions,” said Robinson Tsai, VP of R&D of AOI Taiwan and AOI China. “We are excited to work together with this collaboration of leaders to build the next generation high-speed transmission technology.”



“We work closely with Inphi on 100Gbps and 400Gbps PAM4 based solutions. We see the emergence of 100Gbps and 400Gbps PAM4 solutions for next generation of hyperscale cloud data center networks and Inphi is one of the leading companies providing advance technologies,” said Ted Kuo, CBU BU Head at Delta Electronics Inc.



“Many successful demonstrations at this years’ ECOC show that the single lambda 100G ecosystem is coming together and will be ready for deployment in the field in 2019,” said Ed Ulrichs, director of PLM at Source Photonics. “Inphi is a trusted industry partner that is enabling us to productize both 100G and 400G solutions using a variety of solutions at both 28Gbaud and 53Gbaud per lane. We are excited to partner with Inphi to meet both performance and time-to-market needs for advanced transceiver solutions.”



