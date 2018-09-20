ECOC 2018: InnoLight demos 400G QSFP-DD DR4

InnoLight Technology, which is based in Suzhou, China, will demonstrate a 400G QSFP-DD DR4 interoperating with 100G single lambda DR1 at ECOC 2018.



In addition, InnoLight will introduce its family of 400G optical transceivers, including 400G OSFP, 400G QSFP-DD and 100G QSFP28 single lambda optical products.



Innolight's current and upcoming products include: OSFP SR8, QSFP-DD SR8, QSFP28 DR1, OSFP 2XFR4, QSFP-DD DR4/DR4+, QSFP28 FR1, OSFP DR4/DR4+, QSFP-DD FR4, SFP-DD AOC, OSFP FR4, QSFP-DD LR4, OSFP LR4.



"New applications such as digital reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 5G wireless are driving the network traffic to an unprecedented level. Cloud operators need continuing innovation in optical solutions to support bandwidth demand. InnoLight's comprehensive family of 400G solutions will enable cloud operators to rapidly upgrade its networks from 100G to 400G. InnoLight, with its advanced R&D capability, strong technology partnerships, state-of the-art manufacturing capability will continue to provide better solutions for the industry," said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of InnoLight Technology.