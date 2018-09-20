ECOC 2018: II-VI to show twin flexband 1xN WSS, OTDR

II-VI, a vertically integrated manufacturing company based in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania and offering optoelectronic products, plans to showcase its products for ROADM line cards and highly compact optical amplifier solutions tailored to enable high bit rate DWDM transceivers.
These will include:
- The twin flexband 1xN WSS powered by the Gen-2 LightFlow(TM) switch engine with 12.5 GHz bandwidth granularity for next-generation coherent long haul and metro networks.
- The dual port pluggable Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) for embedded network monitoring applications in carrier and data center networks.
- The 3-pin micro-pump and 8-pin mini-DIL pump lasers now available at 400 mW and 500 mW respectively, to enable next-generation coherent transceivers.
- II-VI's product showcase includes one of the industry's broadest and most vertically integrated portfolios of products for ROADM line cards and highly compact optical amplifier solutions tailored to enable high bit rate DWDM transceivers.