ECOC 2018: IDT debuts100G Single Lambda EML driver and TIA for 200G/400G

At ECOC 2018, Integrated Device Technology (IDT) is introducing its latest single lambda EML driver and TIA for 200G/400G datacenter applications.



IDT said its 400GbE based on 100G single lambda designs will establish an ecosystem to lower the cost per bit, a key enabler for scalable Switch-to-Switch and Switch-to-Server Optical Links, supported with small form factor modules, such as 200G/400G QSFP-DD, OSFP and 400G OBO. The Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser (EML) and Trans-Impedance Amplifier (TIA) are key analog IC components, and the features of IDT's chip set of high bandwidth, high sensitivity and low power consumption are promising to support those modules.



The IDT 100G single lambda EML Driver is available as a die (HXT45100) and as a packaged driver (HXT45x01) with 1 or 4 channels. The driver family features broad bandwidth, high linearity and low power consumption for the QSFP-DD module form factor. The SMT-type packaged drivers integrate built-in Bias-T, internal high-frequency chokes and input DC blocks, and offers 2Vpp output voltage swing while consuming less than 300mW per channel power. The bandwidth is over 40GHz with excellent phase flatness and channel isolation.



The 100G single lambda TIA, offered as 1 channel and 4 channel dies (HXR45x00), provides under 5kohm transimpedance gain, 500mVpp maximum differential output voltage, excellent flat frequency response and low group delay with 3dB bandwidth higher than 36GHz, is very suitable for 100G single lambda applications, with a power dissipation as low as 168mW per channel. The HXR45x00 is configurable by I2C, for 28G applications, with a flat frequency response and 3dB bandwidth of 25GHz and reduced power dissipation down to 135mWper channel.



"We are very excited of the initial results of our single channel and four channel 112G/ch TIA," said Andrea Betti-Berutto, IDT Fellow. "This new generation of TIAs will well satisfy the high performance challenges required for 100G single lambda applications and simultaneously consume very little power and deliver a high sensitivity solution for lower rate applications, such as 28Gbaud-based small form factor modules."



