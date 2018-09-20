ECOC 2018: Go!Foton shows its latest fiber management hub

At ECOC 2018, Go!Foton will showcase the newest member of its line of "PEACOC" high-density fiber management solutions.



The new PEACOC Fiber Distribution Hub (FDH) is designed to be utilized beyond central offices and data centers.



“The PEACOC FDH reinvents the concept of OSP cable management, by providing open, front-side access to all of the operating assets including cabling, splices and optical components,” said Michael Zammit, VP and GM of Connectivity Solutions at Go!Foton.



It features Go!Foton's patented spreadable adapter technology, which improves technician access to small form factor connectors while providing superior fiber management and routing. By enabling this functional modularity, flexible cable management, and multiple mounting options, the Go!Foton FDH can be customized to meet the needs of any customer and deployment situation.



The high-density PEACOC FDH is available in both a hermetically sealed dome enclosure for underground use or a more traditional pole and wall mounted metallic enclosure. Providing options for either factory pre-stub cables or field fusion splicing of both the feeder and distribution cables, the PEACOC FDH leverages Go!Foton’s existing legacy in the manufacture of passive optical components. The solution can also be equipped with a wide assortment of PLC optical splitters without sacrificing easy access to both front and rear subscriber connections.



http://www.gofoton.com