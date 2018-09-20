ECOC 2018: Foxconn Interconnect Technology shows 400 Gbps interconnects

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) will showcase its latest 400 Gbps interconnect solutions in featured product and technology demonstrations at ECOC 2018.



Specifically, live traffic demonstrations will incorporate a selection of FIT's 400G QSFP-DD interconnect solutions that include various configurations of optics, cables, cages and connectors that combine to deliver 400 Gbps solutions.



"FIT is committed to the development of 400G PAM4 based products and technologies that will add to one of the broadest portfolios of transceivers, cages/connectors, and direct attach copper (DAC) on the market. The product and technology showcases that will take place at this year's ECOC demonstrate both our commitment to the QSFP-DD and OSFP MSA's, and our position as a market and technology leader," said Steve Shultis, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Foxconn Interconnect Technology.



In addition to contributing to the QSFP-DD and OSFP Multisource Agreements (MSAs), FIT is one of the founding promoters of both the 100G Lambda MSA supporting single-mode fiber optic links and the new 400G BiDi MSA supporting links over widely available and deployed parallel multimode links.