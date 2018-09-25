ECOC 2018: Finisar shows transceivers with Flextune self-tuning

At ECOC 2018, Finisar is demonstrating its new Flextune self-tuning feature for tunable DWDM transceiver modules.



Finisar says its new Flextune automatic transceiver wavelength tuning feature can significantly reduce provisioning time and operating expenses when deploying tunable DWDM transceivers. Using Finisar-patented technology, each transceiver on a DWDM optical link can self-tune to the correct wavelength determined by its physical connection to the passive mux/demux infrastructure without intervention by the host system or technicians.



This industry-first feature by Finisar allows up to 96 wavelength-tunable optical transceivers in a network to self-tune their wavelengths and operate over the DWDM infrastructure. Technicians simply insert the tunable DWDM transceivers into any host port on both ends of the link, and connect them to any of the optical mux/demux ports with fiber optic patch cables. Firmware contained in the transceivers determines the proper wavelengths to connect each host port to its remote end of the link, which can reduce provisioning time from hours to minutes. This can result in significant OpEx savings for service providers in DWDM metro and access applications such as mobile front-haul, Remote PHY, and data center interconnections (DCI).



“The Flextune functionality is an example of adding value through real innovation in the transceiver market,” said Vladimir Kozlov, founder and CEO of LightCounting. “Eliminating manual wavelength configuration and patching not only saves cost by minimizing deployment time and human errors, but it also enables DWDM in access topologies like passive front haul where equipment from different vendors can more easily interoperate.”



The Flextune feature is expected to be implemented on Finisar’s duplex and bidirectional Tunable SFP+, as well as on coherent transceivers. Samples are available now.



