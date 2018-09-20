ECOC 2018: Acacia presents 600 Gbps per Wavelength Coherent Transmission

At the upcoming the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) in Rome, Acacia Communications will demonstrate its AC1200 coherent module with dual-core design enabling 1.2 Tbps error-free transmission over fiber with 600 Gbps per wavelength.



The Acacia AC1200 module supports transmission capacity of up to 1.2 Tbps in a footprint that is 40 percent less than the size of the 5” x 7” modules that support transmission speeds of 400 Gbps today.



The module is based on Acacia’s Pico DSP ASIC, which utilizes two wavelengths that can be configured to support from 100 Gbps to 600 Gbps capacity each. The Acacia AC1200 supports a suite of advanced three-dimensional (3D) shaping features that may be optimized to enable performance approaching theoretical limits on a wide range of network configurations.



Acacia shipped its first AC1200 module customer samples in March 2018 and anticipates production to begin by the end of 2018.



Acacia said its high-capacity solution targets the requirements for connections between large data centers with reaches of 100km and above using standard single-mode fiber.



At ECOC, Acacia will also be leading various discussions on topics such as Digital Signal Processing (DSP), subsea communications and lab automation.



9:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Christian Rasmussen, founder and vice president of digital signal processing and optics, will share his thoughts on the “Future scaling and capabilities of DSP algorithms” in the Coherent DSP in Optical Communications Workshop.



9:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Timo Pfau, principal DSP engineer, will present on “What can DSP bring to optical access” in the DSP for Next Generation Optical Access Workshop.



9:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Hongbin Zhang, principal DSP engineer, will present on the “Future of transponders for submarine transmission” in the Submarine Systems Workshop.



Tuesday, September 25



1:30 - 3:00 p.m. – BinBin Guan, optical engineer, will lead the Lab Automation Hackathon in which there will be eight demonstrations for various common lab automation tasks.



Wednesday, September 26



1:30 p.m. - Timo Pfau will present his invited paper titled, “High performance coherent ASIC” as part of the SC3 - Digital Signal Handling Techniques for Optical Communication Systems session.









