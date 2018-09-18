DT commits to 1,000 new base stations in Bavaria

Deutsche Telekom has committed to the deployment of 1,000 new base stations and to upgrade 1,200 existing sites in Bavaria by 2020. The upgrades include deployment of the latest Single RAN technology and LTE 900.



In addition to the 1,000 planned new base stations, Deutsche Telekom also plans to fill another 100 coverage gaps, often also referred to as "white spots." Deutsche Telekom is spending more than EUR 5 billion per year in Germany.



Over the past eight months, the company has commissioned 30 new mobile base stations in Bavaria. It has also upgraded 220 sites with new services.



Deutsche Telekom is consulting with the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland, to improve coverage in border-adjacent areas.





