Deutsche Telekom to increase fiber build-out in German business parks

Deutsche Telekom announced plans to increase its fiber-optic build-out in German business parks next year.



A further almost 19,000 enterprises will benefit from this fourth tranche of the fiber-optic build-out to business parks. With fiber connectivity Deutsche Telekom will then offer the businesses top-speed Internet connections of up to 1 Gbps.



Deutsche Telekom said it is using micro-trenching technology for the build-out in business parks.



"The digitalization of the economy is an opportunity and a challenge for Germany. The basis for the successful implementation of this is comprehensive broadband coverage. We are aware of this, and we are accelerating fiber-optic build-out for business parks in particular. We are continuing to push forward with broadband build-out on a huge scale, including 100 business parks this year. We are now moving into the pre-marketing phase for a further 103 business parks in a fourth wave of expansion," says Hagen Rickmann, Director for Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland.



"No one in Germany is building more than Deutsche Telekom, and we don't just focus on major cities; the needs of rural areas are just as important to us. The build-out continues, and our goal for 2022 is to connect 3,000 business parks across Germany to our fiber-optic network (FTTH)," continues Rickmann.



https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/fiber-optic-lines-on-the-way-for-almost-19000-enterprises-538694