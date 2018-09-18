Dell’Oro: CBRS will grow at a rapid pace

The Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) market will grow at a rapid pace between 2018 and 2022 with total RAN investments approaching $1 billion and CBRS RAN shipments to eclipse half a million units, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.
Other highlights from the CBRS RAN 5-Year Forecast Report:
- CBRS investments are not expected to have a significant impact on the WLAN capex.
- CBRS is projected to account for a double-digit share of the DAS market.
- More than 20 vendors are planning to launch commercial CBRS RAN solutions.
“While there is some concern that the mid-band spectrum policies in the U.S. could impact the magnitude and pace of the 5G NR outdoor deployments and as a result enable other countries to take the lead in the 4G to 5G transition, the irony is that the U.S. is currently one of the few countries that is seeking to change the ownership model and the status quo about how networks are built,” said Stefan Pongratz, senior director with Dell’Oro Group. “And more importantly, our conversations with both suppliers and end users suggest that the new ownership model and reduced barriers-to-entry in the CBRS band is already fostering innovation and opening up new opportunities and use cases for a wide range of participants,” continued Pongratz.