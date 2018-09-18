Dell’Oro: CBRS will grow at a rapid pace

The Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) market will grow at a rapid pace between 2018 and 2022 with total RAN investments approaching $1 billion and CBRS RAN shipments to eclipse half a million units, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.



Other highlights from the CBRS RAN 5-Year Forecast Report:





CBRS investments are not expected to have a significant impact on the WLAN capex.

CBRS is projected to account for a double-digit share of the DAS market.

More than 20 vendors are planning to launch commercial CBRS RAN solutions.