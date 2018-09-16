Datrium raises $60 million for hybrid cloud, including Samsung funding

Datrium, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California, raised $60 million for its Open Convergence platform for cloud builders.



The funding was led by Samsung Catalyst Fund, with participation from Icon Ventures, and existing investors NEA and Lightspeed Venture Partners.



“We are thrilled to partner with Samsung and Icon Ventures to expand our technical and geographical momentum,” said Tim Page, CEO of Datrium. “Enterprises globally have the same problems in simplifying compute and data management across on-prem and cloud. Where SANs don’t even have a path to cloud, traditional HCI has too many tradeoffs for core datacenters – backup requires separate purchasing and administration, and cloud DR automation is seldom guaranteed. Larger enterprises are realizing that Datrium software offers them a simpler path.”



