Converge ICT leverages Coriant's packet transport in the Philippines

Converge ICT (CICT) Solutions, the leading provider of pure fiber internet solutions in the Philippines, is using the Coriant 7090 Packet Transport Platform and Coriant Transcend Chorus network management solution for its metro core and regional transport infrastructure. The CICT nationwide deployment of the Coriant 7090 Packet Transport Platform spans over 450 sites and supports Carrier Ethernet services.



Converge ICT recently completed MEF CE 2.0 Certification, including E-Line EPL/EVPL, E-Access EPL/EVPL, and E-LAN/EP-LAN service configurations. The Converge CE 2.0 services certification testing was administered by MEF’s approved third-party testing entity Iometrix, and was conducted in July.



“This important milestone reinforces our ability to meet our customers’ stringent performance requirements with a portfolio of best-in-class Ethernet services,” said Jesus Romero, Chief Operating Officer, Converge ICT Solutions. “Our advanced Carrier Ethernet capabilities also provide the reliable foundation for enhanced service interoperability and interconnection leveraging standards-based CE 2.0 interworking.”



"We are pleased to be a trusted partner to Converge ICT and were excited to have the opportunity to provide configuration support during the company’s recent MEF certification testing,” said Alfred Ling, Managing Director, North Asia & Oceania, Coriant. “Our CE 2.0-capable transport solutions are purpose-built for the fast, efficient, and reliable introduction of carrier-grade Ethernet connectivity, which enables service providers like Converge to differentiate their end-to-end service offerings.”



