CommScope builds a C-RAN small cell for in-building 4G/5G

CommScope announced a "OneCell" C-RAN small cell solution for in-building 5G performance.



The enhanced OneCell portfolio includes a new radio point platform, the multi-carrier RP5000 Series, which features software-programmable radios that can flexibly support new air interfaces to enable LTE-to-5G migration. Its supports cell virtualization, distributed MIMO (multiple input/multiple output), and granular location-awareness to support smarter services including emergency services. It uses off-the-shelf Ethernet LAN fronthaul infrastructure components to reduce cost and complexity for enterprise deployments.



CommScope describes its OneCell is a 5G-ready in-building LTE solution that combines carrier-grade performance and reliability with deployment simplicity for single- and multi-operator environments. With OneCell, wireless operators and neutral hosts can fully participate in 5G-enabled services while preserving their investments in LTE.The company notes that many 5G target use cases – such as ultra-high definition video, industrial automation and “smart building” applications – will be deployed inside buildings.“In-building delivery of 5G service will be a major opportunity for operators to own the user experience, differentiate from over-the-top service providers and monetize service offerings,” said Matt Melester, senior vice president, CommScope. “But the old ways of delivering cellular service indoors simply cannot achieve 5G performance levels. CommScope’s enhanced OneCell small cell solution is uniquely positioned to make indoor 5G an enabler of enterprise business opportunities.”