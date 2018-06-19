Colt extends SD-WAN internationally

Colt Technology Services announced the expansion of its SD-WAN service across Asia Pacific and North America, enabling customers to benefit from application-based traffic steering, real-time service changes via an interactive customer portal, virtual routing and firewall services enabled via Network Function Virtualisation (NFV).



The SD-WAN services are delivered via universal CPEs, which are now also available on a self-install basis for faster customer delivery. Colt provides a range of network access options including delivery over Colt’s owned fibre network, third party internet and 3G/4G radio access at remote sites, with customers also being able to prioritise traffic using advanced routing techniques.



Colt has also just launched its On Demand offering in Singapore. The service was launched in Europe in 2017 and Japan in 2018.



“These two launches demonstrate that Colt is continuing to invest in advanced SDN and NFV capabilities on a global scale” explains Peter Coppens, Vice President Product Portfolio, Colt Technology Services.



“Through Colt’s SD WAN and On Demand services, organisations can now take full control over their agile, high bandwidth network in the way that best suits their business needs. It’s such technology, that Colt believes, truly allows organisations to undertake the digital transformations required to thrive in the business environment of today.”





Colt activates U.S. network Colt



Colt services available in the US include; enterprise bandwidth services up to 100Gbps, delivered over entire wavelengths and Ethernet, with private network options, and a number of wholesale services.



Colt’s On Demand bandwidth provisioning is available to businesses in Europe and Asia, with the service launching in Q4 in the US.



“Colt has been disrupting the market for more than 25 years, from our beginning as the only challenger to the local incumbents in the City of London to today, where we are a global network challenger that thinks and acts differently in a rapidly consolidating US market,” said Carl Grivner, Chief Executive Officer of Colt. “We know from our experience that business agility and the need for real-time response to customers is vital for large enterprises and financial firms. Colt is able to deliver on both counts. We’re privately held, affiliated with Fidelity Investments, and have the freedom to act extremely rapidly in a market characterized by unique, on-demand requirements.” Colt has connected 13 major cities in North America, including New York, San Francisco and Chicago, to its dense Asian and European metro networks, which is made up of more than 870 data centers and 26,000 fiber-connected buildings. Colt services available in the US include; enterprise bandwidth services up to 100Gbps, delivered over entire wavelengths and Ethernet, with private network options, and a number of wholesale services.Colt’s On Demand bandwidth provisioning is available to businesses in Europe and Asia, with the service launching in Q4 in the US.“Colt has been disrupting the market for more than 25 years, from our beginning as the only challenger to the local incumbents in the City of London to today, where we are a global network challenger that thinks and acts differently in a rapidly consolidating US market,” said Carl Grivner, Chief Executive Officer of Colt. “We know from our experience that business agility and the need for real-time response to customers is vital for large enterprises and financial firms. Colt is able to deliver on both counts. We’re privately held, affiliated with Fidelity Investments, and have the freedom to act extremely rapidly in a market characterized by unique, on-demand requirements.”