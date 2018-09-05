Ciena to acquire DonRiver for OSS federation and inventory mgt

Ciena agreed to acquire privately-held DonRiver, a global software and services company specializing in federated network and service inventory management solutions within the service provider Operational Support Systems (OSS) environment. Financial terms were not disclosed.



DonRiver, which is based in Austin, offers an OSS Federation platform that allows CSPs the ability to federate data from multiple OSS systems and present it in a single user interface. The company was co-founded in 2006 by Kent McNeil and John McVey.



Ciena said the DonRiver acquisition will bring new capabilities to its Blue Planet software and services portfolio, enhancing its ability to deliver on its Adaptive Network vision through intelligent, closed-loop automation.



Specifically, DonRiver’s OSS Federation and service inventory management solutions will extend Blue Planet capabilities by providing a unified inventory view of all elements across a provider’s network. Additionally, the DonRiver team of specialized OSS software, integration and consulting experts will complement and scale the Blue Planet organization to form a truly unique and specialized services group that is able to manage modernization projects across both IT and network operations.



“The combination of Blue Planet and DonRiver will enhance our ability to deliver closed loop automation of network services and the underlying operational processes across IT/operations and the network,” said Rick Hamilton, senior vice president of Global Software and Services at Ciena. “With this new set of technology and expertise, we can help customers realize the full benefits of network automation by helping them move away from highly complex and fragmented OSS environments to those that accurately reflect the real-time state and utilization of network resources.”



