China Mobile opens branch in South Africa

China Mobile officially opened an office in Johannesburg, South Africa.



China Mobile International also signed a MoU for strategic alliance relationship with MTN Group. The two companies will collaborate on international business expansion, international transmission interconnection and network resources sharing etc. The MoU takes CMI one step closer to meeting its goal of an interconnected world that includes Africa.





Mr. Godfrey Motsa, CEO of MTN South Africa said he believes that with the partnership between MTN Group and China Mobile International, the cost of telecom services will be significantly lower, especially roaming, leveraging the shared technology and innovation of MTN and China Mobile, it will be easier to everyone to do business without boundaries for the future.