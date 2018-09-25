Chef integrates its automation tools with Microsoft Azure #msignite

Chef introduced several automation tools to help customers migrate legacy applications onto and manage configuration and compliance of their Microsoft Azure infrastructure.



The company said the integration of its suite of automation tools with Azure gives users the computing power needed to continuously automate infrastructure, applications and compliance across their environments, regardless of their size. This results in increased velocity with reduced risk.



The announcements include:





Public preview of Chef Automate Managed Service for Azure accelerates organizations’ time-to-value by removing the effort of deploying and managing Chef Automate on their own. This includes full support for Chef Automate 2.0 as a fully-managed service including automatic updates.

Chef Workstation integration with Azure Cloud Shell provides a quick method for applying configuration changes to users’ systems, regardless of whether they are managed by Chef, and without requiring any pre-installed software -- all within the Azure portal. Access to Chef Workstation in Azure Cloud Shell, coupled with InSpec, lets users run configuration commands and compliance checks on nodes that were previously not managed by Chef for continuous automation across their entire Azure platform.

Integration of InSpec with Azure’s cloud infrastructure (beta), in combination with Chef Automate 2 compliance profiles for Azure’s CIS Benchmark, gives users the ability to automate compliance audits for all application environments directly from Azure Cloud Shell. Microsoft's newly released Azure Policy Guest Configuration uses InSpec for all Linux VMs that are managed by Azure Policy.

“Chef gives companies the tools they need to confidently migrate to Microsoft Azure so users don’t just move their problems when migrating to the cloud, but have an understanding of the state of their assets before the migration occurs,” said Corey Scobie, senior vice president of products and engineering at Chef. “Being able to detect and correct configuration and security issues to ensure success after migrations gives our customers the power to migrate at the right pace for their organization. Today’s news builds on our long-established collaboration with Microsoft and our commitment to delivering new automation solutions that will help Azure and Azure Stack customers accelerate digital transformation.”