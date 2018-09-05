Calix relocates HQ from Petaluma to San Jose

Calix has moved its global headquarters to San Jose, California. The previous location was Petaluma, California.



The new 65,000 square foot facility, located at 2777 Orchard Parkway, will include a state-of-the-art briefing center for customers and partners. It will also include technology demonstration space and a video production studio that will enable the Calix team to showcase the latest platform solutions. In addition, Calix employees will benefit from an open and collaborative workspace, allowing teams to easily engage and drive innovation at a DevOps pace.



“Calix was founded in 1999 as a telecom systems company and our roots are in Petaluma, California, historically known as Telecom Valley. Our Headquarters location in Petaluma helped Calix establish a leading position in the broadband access market,” said Carl Russo, Calix President and CEO. “Now as a communications platform provider our mission is to connect everyone and everything. The entire Calix team is relentlessly focused on innovating to help our customers succeed by building the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the next generation network and the smart premises of tomorrow. Relocating to the heart of Silicon Valley is an important next step in our efforts to expand our team to deliver on this mission.”





