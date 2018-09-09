BT launches Service and Network Automation Platform for SD-WAN

BT introduced its new Service and Network Automation Platform (SNAP) for helping customers innovate using SD-WAN and NFV technologies.



BT's SNAP, which is deployed at the heart of its global network, is built with best-in-breed technologies, including YANG for network modeling and TOSCA for service definition and VNF service chaining. Control commands can now cascade through BT’s systems taking effect within minutes, something that previously could take weeks. SNAP integrates with SD-WAN controllers from Cisco and Nuage Networks (Nokia). It also works with Cisco’s Network Services Orchestrator.



BT said it plans to extend orchestration from its core network to major third-party cloud data centers and all the way into customers’ LAN and data center LANs (DC-LANs). This will provide end-to-end applications visibility, control and configuration from customers’ laptops and devices through to servers in the cloud.



BT has also created at Centre of Excellence (CoE) to pool its SD-WAN and NFV expertise. The CoE supports the full lifecycle of customers’ SD-WAN or NFV services, collaborating across design and deployment to operations. The integrated team is backed with a programme of investment in training and tools in areas such as YANG, Netconf and TOSCA — new skills that are in very short supply.



Keith Langridge, vice president of network services at BT, said: “We’re investing to make it easier for our customer to take advantage of the latest networking technologies and cloud. Our new Service and Network Automation Platform and Centre of Excellence help customers tap into our wealth of know-how and experience in SDN and NFV. We have created a unique environment in which customers can deploy the latest software-defined services alongside their underlying network technologies. This transforms their experience of the journey to SD-WAN and makes the promise of software-defined services an operational reality.”