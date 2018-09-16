Broadcom ships 802.11ax Wi-Fi Access Point SoC

Broadcom has begun mass production of its WiFi 802.11ax SoC, the first in the industry to be fully compliant with the IEEE 802.11ax specification and the upcoming 802.11ax certification.



The BCM43684 Max chip, which is Broadcom’s sixth generation Wi-Fi silicon, is aimed at the residential Wi-Fi market. NETGEAR is using the SoC with its Nighthawk product line.



“A little over one year ago Broadcom announced availability of Max WiFi products and committed to bringing the most advanced Wi-Fi technology ever implemented to consumers,” said Greg Fischer, senior vice president and general manager, Broadband Carrier Access, Broadcom. “Broadcom’s close collaboration with NETGEAR to enable 802.11ax-based Nighthawk routers will provide consumers with best-in-class Wi-Fi performance delivered using the very latest technology.”