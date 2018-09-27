AWS intros EC2 12 TB instances for large in-memory databases

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the availability of new High Memory instances for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for running large in-memory databases, including production deployments of SAP HANA.



Amazon EC2 High Memory instances deliver 6 TB, 9 TB, and 12 TB of memory today, with 18 TB and 24 TB instances coming in 2019.



These are the largest memory sizes available in the cloud, according to AWS.



“Amazon EC2 provides the most comprehensive selection of instances by far, giving customers the flexibility to select the right instance for the right workload today and into the future,” said Matt Garman, Vice President of Compute Services at AWS. “We have memory-optimized instances today, and they’ve proven quite popular with customers who want to run memory-intensive applications, including in-memory databases. With 12 TB instances available in AWS, and 24 TB instances coming next year, Amazon EC2 High Memory instances give our customers the ability to scale their in-memory database with predictable performance in the same VPC as their other AWS services. Customers can grow their in-memory database and easily connect it to their storage, networking, analytics, IoT, and machine learning services – helping them make faster and better business decisions.”



