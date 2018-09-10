AT&T's path to 5G is driven by the growth of data on the network, which currently exceeds 220 petabytes of data per day, and new applications said company CTO Andre Fuetsch, speaking at the AT&T's Spark event in San Francisco. The data tsunami is accelerating and AT&T's is showcasing applications such as e-gaming, augmented reality, virtual reality, IoT sensors, and smart cities.





Fuetsch announced an expansion of its 5G rollout to additional cities, promising the first commercial 5G mobile offering in a dozen U.S. cities by the end of this year, and 19 total U.S. cities by the end of this year. The five additional cities for 2018 are Houston, Jacksonville, Louisville, New Orleans, and San Antonio -adding to previously announced deployments underway in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Waco. The 2019 expansion will add Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose.



AT&T's involvement in the open source community was also highlighted at its Spark event, especially its contributions to the Akraino, ONAP, and OpenStack projects. The Akraino project seeks to create an open source software stack supporting high-availability cloud services optimized for edge computing systems and applications. A demo at the event showed a tablet application delivering visibly better responsiveness when connected to an edge data center rack compared to a distant cloud server.