Arista integrates with Microsoft Azure Stack

Arista Networks' Any Cloud software platform is now supported in Microsoft Azure Stack. This includes the virtualized Arista vEOS Router combined with CloudVision with Cloud Tracer functionality.



Arista's vEOS Router leverages a cloud-grade routing stack and IPsec VPN tunnels to reliably and securely interconnect workloads across multi-cloud deployments. As a virtual network appliance, it runs identically in both Azure Public Cloud and on premises Azure Stack as well as other major cloud platforms. Arista said this approach provides a consistent and familiar operational experience via its industry-standard Command Line Interface (CLI), open APIs, value added-extensions, cloud-grade routing, telemetry, and orchestration tools in both on-premises and public cloud locations as well as across multiple clouds. Arista vEOS Router provides improved scaling and visibility for enterprise customers adopting hybrid cloud deployment architectures with a single-image routing stack.



“Arista has had a long-standing relationship with Microsoft. The combination of Arista EOS with both Azure and Azure stack brings the best of secure connectivity and cloud principles to top enterprises around the world,” said Jeff Raymond, Vice President EOS Software and Services for Arista Networks."



Natalia Mackevicius, Director, Azure Stack, Microsoft Corp. said, “As Microsoft expands the footprint of Microsoft Azure, we are pleased to have Arista Networks join us as an ISV partner with cloud networking platforms now available for Azure Stack in the Azure Marketplace. Since 2010, Arista and Microsoft have collaborated to bring our mutual clients the benefits of Azure and Azure Stack in cloud networking environments.”



Arista vEOS Router includes Arista A-Care support and is sold as a monthly subscription. vEOS Router is available now in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace for Azure Public Cloud and Azure Stack. The complete Any Cloud platform, including CloudVision and vEOS Router is available for most common hypervisors (Linux KVM and VMware ESXi) and for public cloud platforms including Azure, AWS, GCP and other clouds.