Arista acquires Metamako for FPGA-enabled switch

Arista Networks has acquired Metamako, a start-up specializing in low-latency, FPGA-enabled network solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Metamako is based in Sydney, Australia and was founded by Scott Newham, Dave Snowdon and Charles Thomas, who have a background in ultra-low latency hardware, software and algorithmic trading. Metamako offers a layer 1 switch specifically designed for latency-sensitive applications such as trading.



Arista said the acquisition will play a key role in the delivery of next-generation platforms for low-latency applications.



“It’s with great pleasure that we bring Metamako’s award-winning, ultra-low latency technology to the Arista family of platforms,” said Anshul Sadana, Chief Customer Officer for Arista Networks. “The shared philosophy and focus between our two companies will be instrumental in delivering the world’s fastest solutions to our customers in financial services and stock exchanges.”





