Anritsu adds 53 Gbaud upgrade for PAM4 optical signal analysis

Anritsu has released new firmware downloads for the BERTWave MP2110A Sampling Oscilloscope that boosts its PAM4 analysis function from 26 Gbaud to 53 Gbaud for the production and inspection of optical modules.



Anritsu notes that current optical modules such as CFP8s use 26-Gbaud PAM4 optical signals, while future mass-produced QSFP-DD and OSFP modules will use 53-Gbaud PAM4 optical signals. Its solution can be used to support the development and production-line inspection of next-generation QSFP-DD optical transceivers expected to be deployed in data centers.



The BERTWave MP2110A is an all-in-one measuring instrument with built-in multi-channel Bit Error Rate Tester (BERT) and Sampling Oscilloscope, supporting bit error rate (BER) measurements, Eye Mask tests, Eye pattern analyses, high sampling speed of 250 kSample/s and low-noise (3.4 μW) high-sensitivity O/E interface. The BERT and Sampling Oscilloscope are required instruments for evaluating optical modules used by optical communications systems.



As well as NRZ technology, the MP2110A also supports PAM4 signal measurements including TDECQ, which enable all-in-one quality evaluations of optical modules at speeds from 25 to 400 G. In addition, the MP2110A, thanks to its high-speed measurement and PAM4 analysis, will play a key role in improving optical module production-line productivity. Moreover, adding 53 Gbaud support for quality evaluation of next-generation optical modules helps cut capital equipment renewal costs.





