Affirmed Networks launches virtualized EPC on AWS

Affirmed Networks is introducing a virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



The company says its "Mobile Network as a Service" enables mobile operators to quickly and economically deliver both 4G and 5G services over a scalable cloud infrastructure without requiring excessive capital investments.Mobile operators could use the vEPC to deliver differentiated services, such as IoT/M2M services, enterprise data services, MVNO wholesale services, 4G and 5G services, without costly data center or network infrastructure investments.



"The industry has realized that to keep pace with the explosion of data growth a new approach is required," said Amit Tiwari, Affirmed Networks' Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Systems Engineering. "Cloud-based mobile network architectures are providing operators with unprecedented network flexibility. With the ability to now access AWS as part of a "Mobile Network as a Service" solution, operators gain the ability to easily and cost-effectively scale their networks and their business across geographies and networks that were previously out of reach. With this evolution in networking, they can provide new, innovative, and extremely cost-effective services for end customers."