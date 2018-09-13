ADVA achieves Gen 6 Fibre Channel qualification

ADVA's optical transport solutions successfully completed a mainframe test cycle, supporting a range of protocols, most notably Gen 6 Fibre Channel -- an industry first



Testing was conducted at a New York test plant and involved the ADVA FSP 3000 AgileConnect and, for the first time, the FSP 3000 CloudConnect.



ADVA said 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel can reduce latency by 30% and deliver 50% more input/output operations per second when compared with competing storage networking solutions.



“Through this series of tests, we’ve been able to confirm the capabilities of our solutions to support a range of the most powerful and popular protocols for business continuity and disaster recovery. One of the key takeaways from these tests is the ability of our FSP 3000 CloudConnect™ to support 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel over distance. With the growing interest in NVMe over Fibre Channel, this qualification puts our technology in a powerful position when it comes to helping enterprises maximize the performance of flash-enhanced data storage,” said Uli Schlegel, PLM director, ADVA. “Across all industries, SAN operators are turning to Gen 6 technology to deal with bandwidth constraints. Following this evaluation, our platforms are uniquely placed to help them make that leap.”



