ADTRAN intros cloud-managed WiFi solution for service providers

ADTRAN introduced a cloud-managed Wi-Fi solution that enables service providers to enter the large, underserved small business market.



Cloud-managed Wi-Fi services have been one of the fastest growing segments for enterprise cloud.



ADTRAN’s enterprise Wi-Fi offering includes the following:





100% cloud-managed IT: No required subscriptions or licenses. No installation or management of on-premises controller or software.

Zero Touch AP Provisioning: APs automatically discover the cloud and download firmware configuration.

Zero-IT Setup: Fully functional employee and guest network in five minutes or less with just a few wizard-driven key strokes and mouse clicks.

Powerful enterprise-class APs: Efficient pricing at 75% lower than typical enterprise-class APs and licenses.

A "just right" feature set: Focused on robust enterprise connectivity and security with seamless upgrades to ADTRAN advanced features and flexible deployment options

Machine learning-powered Wi-Fi: Self-optimizing and healing technology that includes DynamicRF for automatically adjusting optimal radio settings, DynamicSteering for automatically steering clients to the best AP or radio within an AP; and DynamicMulticast, whichprevents multicast traffic typically sent at low data rates from impacting overall performance by learning about traffic patterns and automatically adjusting optimal multicast settings.

Interactive support community: Optional upgrades to enhanced support

Every AP is a starting point: Scale from a handful of APs to thousands across multiple locations and customers

“Subscribers are increasingly judging the quality of their internet experience based on the quality of their Wi-Fi,” ADTRAN Manager of Wi-Fi Technology and Strategy Ken Fernandes said. “ADTRAN’s new enterprise-class Wi-Fi allows service providers to help their cost-conscious micro and small business customers by simply bundling ADTRAN APs, while reducing costs and complexity. Service providers can now upsell and seamlessly upgrade their subscribers to enhanced services and features, further increasing ARPU.”