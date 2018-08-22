Zayo supplies multiple 100G routes to global carrier

Zayo announced a contract to provide multiple 100G wavelengths to an international telecom carrier to connect its new point of presences (PoPs) in North America. The name of the carrier customer was not disclosed.



Zayo's solution, which also includes multiple 10G routes, is part of the customer's global 100G upgrade to support its cloud connectivity platform.



"This deal represents an excellent opportunity to expand a relationship with an important customer that is aggressively expanding its business,” said Randy Dunbar, president of Transport at Zayo. “Zayo earned this business by providing a superior technical design, physical path diversity and a high level of engagement with the customer’s team.”



