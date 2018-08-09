Zayo activates Los Angeles to Dallas LH route

Zayo completed a long haul dark fiber route between Los Angeles and Dallas. The route complements Zayo’s existing long haul network, enabling diverse connectivity between major West Coast data center markets to Dallas, one of the largest data center and interconnection markets in the U.S.



Zayo plans to activate 100G wavelength service later this month, along with its full range of high-performance connectivity solutions. Zayo secured an anchor tenant and began development of the 2,000-mile route in 2015, which included upgrades and new construction. Since construction began, Zayo has secured multiple additional dark fiber and wavelengths anchor tenants on the route, supporting return on investment for the strategic project.



“Zayo is committed to success-based investments in our network, and this expansion will help meet the high-bandwidth demands across many industries,” said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo. “We continue to collaborate with key customers and construct critical strategic routes to ensure the availability of high-performance fiber and infrastructure.”