ZAIN Iraq picks Ericsson for RAN upgrade

Zain Iraq selected Ericsson to upgrade a number of its legacy sites with Ericsson Radio System.



Under the contract, Ericsson will provide higher capacity and improve network performance.



Ali Al Zahid, Zain Iraq Chief Executive Officer, says “Zain is committed to bringing the latest technology and cutting-edge services to its customers. Upgrading current networks with the latest technology to cater for increasing traffic volumes and enhanced customer experience is a key priority. It also reflects our commitment to providing the mobile community in Iraq with the highest quality of service available.



Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Market Area Middle East and Africa, says: “I am glad that we continue a good cooperation with our long-term partner Zain. This new contract will accelerate Zain’s digital journey and build its digital infrastructure with the introduction of new services and virtual functions. This will enable Zain to deliver the best possible user experience in two major cities in Iraq and meet the data demands of tomorrow in a timely manner."