Western Digital outlines OpenFlex architecture data center storage

Western Digital introduced its "OpenFlex" architecture for high-scale private and public cloud data centers.



WD's OpenFlex is a set of open standards, architecture and products that leverage industry-standard NVMf technology and the concept of software composable infrastructure (SCI). The idea is to create independently scalable pools of flash and disk that can be connected to computing resources via common networking technologies, such as Ethernet.



The elements of WD's vision include:





A "Kingfish" open API for orchestrating and managing SCI

Open product mechanical specifications to enable vendor neutral solutions

OpenFlex architecture and initial partner ecosystem

OpenFlex product line of flash and disk NVMe-over-Fabric (NVMf) devices

"Data centers need a more efficient approach to satisfying the needs of complex and dynamic applications and data workflows,” said Phil Bullinger, senior vice president and general manager of Data Center Systems at Western Digital. “To ensure flexibility, data center operators also need open solutions that enable them to select from best-in-class, vendor neutral options. Western Digital’s OpenFlex architecture and products, and our commitment to the open community help satisfy these needs, while delivering significant improvements in cost and agility. We’re building on our proven leadership in disk, flash and NVMe storage products to deliver the future of data infrastructure.”