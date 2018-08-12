VMware picks up Dell EMC Service Assurance suite

VMware agreed to acquire the technology and team of Dell EMC Service Assurance Suite - software spanning network health, performance monitoring and root cause analysis for communications service providers (CSPs) and their customers - from Dell EMC. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The core Dell EMC Service Assurance Suite, which has been deployed by more than 50 CSPs worldwide, including many Tier 1 operators, provides assurance capabilities to deliver service impact and root-cause analysis with visibility across physical and virtual networks, and cloud environments, to identify how resources are being consumed and whether service level agreements are being met. This helps CSPs optimize their environments to enable faster resolution times; proactive identification of issues is proven to provide better return on NFV and IT investments.



VMware says the acquisition demonstrates its growing commitment to the telecommunications industry and reinforces the “better together” synergy between VMware and Dell EMC.



“As carriers are readying for 5G, they are increasingly virtualizing edge and core networks with network functions virtualization, or NFV. Service assurance is a critical need for any network. The Dell EMC Service Assurance Suite’s established software and services capabilities, combined with VMware’s trademark innovation, will empower CSPs to modernize and accelerate the transformation of their networks through NFV upon closing,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president, Strategy and Corporate Development and General Manager Telco NFV Group, VMware. “The Dell EMC Service Assurance Suite team is primed to accelerate our NFV business and help drive it forward with unprecedented service assurance.”