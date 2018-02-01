Viavi posts revenue of $264 million following Cobham acquisition

VIAVI reported net revenue was $264.0 million for its fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018. GAAP net loss was $(28.8) million, or $(0.13) per share. Non-GAAP net income was $31.7 million, or $0.14 per share.



The results include the integration of Cobham's test and measurement group.







"VIAVI executed well on its strategic priorities in fiscal year 2018. We improved NSE revenue quality, resulting in operating margin expansion, and increased revenue scale with the acquisitions of Trilithic and the recent T&M businesses of Cobham. We also diversified OSP's profit profile with the successful launch of 3D Sensing products. The 3D Sensing revenue is expected to see continued strong growth in fiscal year 2019," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Q4 had a strong finish as revenue, non-GAAP operating margin and EPS exceeded the midpoint guidance range."Khaykin added, "Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, we are optimistic on several macro industry trends that is expected to further drive revenue and profitability growth for VIAVI through increased Fiber-to-the-Home deployment, 5G wireless deployment and further adoption of 3D Sensing on mobile devices."