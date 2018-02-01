Viavi posts revenue of $264 million following Cobham acquisition

VIAVI reported net revenue was $264.0 million for its fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018. GAAP net loss was $(28.8) million, or $(0.13) per share. Non-GAAP net income was $31.7 million, or $0.14 per share.
The results include the integration of Cobham's test and measurement group.
Khaykin added, "Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, we are optimistic on several macro industry trends that is expected to further drive revenue and profitability growth for VIAVI through increased Fiber-to-the-Home deployment, 5G wireless deployment and further adoption of 3D Sensing on mobile devices."
VIAVI to Acquire Cobham's wireless test and measurement businesses
Viavi Solutions agreed to acquire the Test and Measurement business of Cobham plc for $455 million in cash. Viavi said the acquisition strengthens its competitive position in 5G deployment and diversifies the company into military, public safety and avionics test markets. Cobham AvComm and Wireless T&M provides testing solutions for communication service providers' networks from the radio access network through to the network core. It...