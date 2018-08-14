Verizon schedules Indianapolis 5G residential launch

Verizon named Indianapolis as its fourth city scheduled to receive 5G residential broadband service in the second half of 2018, joining Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento.



“The city of Indianapolis has been a strong partner in laying the groundwork for Verizon 5G,” said Tami Erwin, Verizon’s Executive Vice President, Wireless Operations. “We trialed 5G during the Indianapolis 500 in May 2017 and now we’re bringing next generation home broadband connectivity to residents. By becoming an early leader in 5G, Indianapolis will have a head start in seeing what this technology can do, using it to build an innovative city of the future.”



Verizon also announced today that YouTube TV and Apple TV 4K will be included with the initial 5G broadband offering in Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis. YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV with over 60 networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, plus popular cable networks like TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, AMC, and FX, and local sports networks from NBC Sports, FOX Sports, and NESN in select markets. You can watch YouTube TV on any screen - mobile, tablet or computer - and easily stream to your TV with apps built for Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, Android TVs and Samsung and LG 2016 and 2017 smart TVs; and Chromecast, Chromecast built-in TVs, and AirPlay through Apple TV. YouTube TV includes a cloud DVR, with no storage space limits.