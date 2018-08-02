Verizon lists moto x3 5G upgradable smartphone for $480

Verizon will begin selling Motorola's new moto z3 and 5G moto mod smartphones, which will be able to use Verizon's forthcoming 5G mobile service network when it launches in 2019. The moto z3 will connect to Verizon’s mobile 5G service over millimeter wave spectrum.



The moto z3 features all-day battery life, TurboPower charging, dual 12-MP, depth-sensing smart cameras that work with Google Lens and a nearly borderless 6” Super AMOLED display. The moto z3 will be available in the U.S. exclusively through Verizon starting on August 16 at $20 a month for 24 months on Verizon’s device payment plan ($480 retail; 0% APR).



Verizon plans to launch 5G residential broadband service in four markets in the U.S. – including Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento and one additional city, to be named – in the second half of 2018, followed by a mobile 5G solution in 2019.