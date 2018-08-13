U.S. Defense Authorization Act bans Huawei and ZTE from government purchase

The John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2019, which was signed into law by President Trump, officially prohibits the U.S. government from purchasing telecommunications equipment produced by Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, or any of their affiliates. The U.S. government is also prohibited from using telecommunications or video surveillance services from any entities using such equipment.



Earlier versions of the legislation had threatened more severe action against Huawei and ZTE but were later removed from the bill.





