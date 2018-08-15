Twistlock raises $33 million for container security

Twistlock, a start-up that specializes in container and cloud native cybersecurity, raised $33 million in series C funding.



Twistlock, which is based in Portland, Oregon, offers an automated and scalable container cybersecurity platform. The latest release, Twistlock 2.5, additionally provides automated forensic data collection and correlation across cloud-native environments.



The latest funding was led by ICONIQ Capital, with the participation of existing investors YL Ventures, TenEleven, Rally Ventures, Polaris Partners and Dell Technologies Capital. This brings Twistlock’s total funding to $63 million.



