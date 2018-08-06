Twilio hits Q2 revenue of $147.8 million, up 54%

Twilio, the cloud communications platform, posted total revenue of $147.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, up 54% from the second quarter of 2017 and 14% sequentially from the first quarter of 2018. There was a GAAP loss from operations of $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP income from operations came in at $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2017.



“Our core voice and messaging products grew rapidly once again, and the positive customer response to Flex further reinforces our Engagement Cloud strategy,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our go-to-market investments are driving growth in companies of all shapes and sizes, and we’re excited to unveil our newest set of innovations and gather our customers at our upcoming SIGNAL conference in October.”



Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights





57,350 Active Customer Accounts as of June 30, 2018, compared to 43,431 Active Customer Accounts as of June 30, 2017.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 137% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 131% for the second quarter of 2017.

Launched the Twilio API for WhatsApp, allowing customers to add one of the most important global messaging channels to their applications through the same API they use for SMS, MMS, RCS, Facebook Messenger, and LINE.

Collaborated with Google to integrate Google Cloud Contact Center AI into Twilio Flex, the first fully programmable cloud contact center platform.

Announced Twilio Build, a new partner program to support Twilio’s growing ecosystem of technology and consulting partners as they work with Twilio to innovate for their customers, grow their businesses, and transform the communications industry through the power of software.

Received approval from EU data protection authorities of our Binding Corporate Rules, furthering our commitment to maintaining the highest standard of data protection.

Opened a new Atlanta office, with plans to add more than 50 employees over the next few years, including sales, human resources, and engineering roles.

Issued $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.



