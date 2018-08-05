TSMC's fabs disrupted by virus, some shipments will be delayed

TSMC was disrupted by a computer virus outbreak on the evening of August 3 that affected a number of computer systems and fab tools in Taiwan.



As of Sunday at 14:00 Taiwan time, TSMC stated that about 80% of its impacted tools have been recovered, and the company expects full recovery on August 6.



TSMC expects this incident to cause shipment delays and additional costs. The company stated:



"We estimate the impact to third quarter revenue to be about three percent, and impact to gross margin to be about one percentage point. The Company is confident shipments delayed in third quarter will be recovered in the fourth quarter 2018, and maintains its forecast of high single-digit revenue growth for 2018 in U.S. dollars given on July 19, 2018."



TSMC also noted that data integrity and confidential information was not compromised.







