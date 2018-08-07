Toshiba develops Ethernet-Attached Native NVMe-oF SSD

Toshiba Memory introduced an native NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) SSD for direct Ethernet access based on the NVMe-oF Specification Version 1.0.



Toshiba Memory's new SSD is powered by the Marvell 88SN2400 NVMe-oF SSD converter controller, enabling dual-port 25Gbps Ethernet connectivity of high-performance U.2 NVMe SSDs. This makes it suitable for cloud data centers and enterprise data centers.







At this week's Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California, Toshiba Memory is showing an Ethernet JBOF prototype chassis that was developed and built by Aupera Technologies. The JBOF is powered by 1+1 redundant 100Gbit Ethernet switch units with dual 6x100 Gbit Ethernet uplinks, which enables 16M IOPS system performance (4KB Random Read), the fastest ever seen in the industry[2].