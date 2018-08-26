Times of India: Mobile networks recover quickly from Kerala flood

Service has been restored to almost all telecom tower following the worst flooding in the Indian state of Kerala in nearly a century.



According to the Times of India, the calamity disrupted service at 22,217 base stations out of a total 85,900 base stations in the state. A full 98% have now been restored, although 400 remain on diesel backup power. The article also notes that 190 optical fiber cables were damaged in the flood, and 168 of these have been restored.



Kerala received heavy monsoon rains this year. On August 8th, with dams filled to capacity, a further 310 mm (12 in) of rainfall. As a result, 35 of the state's 42 dams were opened or overflowed, resulting in widespread flooding.



