Three UK posts 2% revenue growth in 1H18, signs Huawei for 5G

Three UK reported revenue of £1.19 billion for the first half of 2018, up 2% from 1H17.



Customer service margin was £729 million, up 1%, and EBITDA was £364 million, up 7%.



Operational highlights:





6% growth of the active contract customer base; total customer base now 10.1 million

Contract handset churn at lowest ever level of 1%, a 9% improvement

Usage per customer of 7.6GB per month, up 10% from 6.9GB

84% of customer base using 4G and 75% of data usage on 4G network

The company secured 20MHz at auction to add to its 5G spectrum portfolio

The company signed an agreement with SSE to unbundle BT local telephone exchanges to facilitate fibre optic connections of masts to datacentres.

Three UK is the first UK network to stop selling 3G-only handsets

Three UK also confirmed that it has awarded a new contract to Huawei for its 5G network roll-out.“Over the course of 2018, we will accelerate the rollout of our 5G network and the opportunity this brings to both our existing and prospective base of customers and partners. All the key components that are needed for a successful 5G service have been procured over the last few years and I am excited by the prospect of trialling 5G soon, working together with our new IT and Core network infrastructure.