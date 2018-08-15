Telstra activates 5G pilot sites on Gold Coast

Telstra has turned on 5G in selected areas on the Gold Coast. The pilot sites use Telstra's licensed 3.4GHz spectrum and are connected to its new modernised production core network.

Telstra aims to have 200 5G-capable sites live around the country by the end of 2018.



In a blog post, Channa Seneviratne, Executive Director, Network and Infrastructure Engineering - Telstra Operations, discusses milestones in Telstra's network evolution, including:





open the 5G Innovation Centre on the Gold Coast earlier this year

activating the world’s first precinct of 5G-enabled WiFi hotspots

Australia’s first Connected Car,

the world’s first end-to-end 5G data call on a commercial mobile network.