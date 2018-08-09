Teledyne LeCroy's Protocol Analyzer adds PAM4 50G-400G Ethernet

Teledyne LeCroy introduced a trace capture and analysis solution for the 802.3cd and 802.3bs 50/100/200/400GE four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) Ethernet specifications.



The new capability, which is available as a license for the company's SierraNet T328 protocol analyzer, enables higher data rates and enhanced reliability for future-generation data centers and cloud-based services.







Teledyne LeCroy notes that PAM4 signals are more susceptible to errors in noisy environments. To reduce the error rate, systems negotiate transmission parameters that maximize signal quality at the receiver. PAM4 Systems designers are demanding the link-layer analysis capabilities to ensure the negotiation among components is effective.The SierraNet T328 can now help identify and reduce link-interoperability problems between major fabric components such as switches, routers, network interface adapters, servers, and Network Attached Storage (NAS)."By providing real-time trace capture, decode, and analysis of the auto-negotiation and link-training functions, the SierraNet T328 has become the de facto standard for high-speed protocol analysis in development, debug, and test applications," stated David J. Rodgers, Ethernet and SAN Product Line Manager at Teledyne LeCroy.